Chris Rock Refuses to Talk Oscar Slap During Surprise Set in New York

*Chris Rock told the crowd during his surprise set at Comedy Cellar in New York Tuesday night that he would not talk about the Will Smith slap.

“He literally only addressed it as the crowd was going wild for his surprise appearance, and he got on stage and said, ‘Lower your expectations. I’m not going to address that s–t,’” an audience spy tells Page Six.

Meanwhile, Rock’s brother Kenny has been speaking out about the Oscar slap.

“It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Kenny, 42, told the Los Angeles Times.

“Every time I’m watching the videos, it’s like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show,” he said.

Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars last month for comparing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness to Demi Moore’s character in the action film “G.I. Jane.”

“The joke was funny. It wasn’t hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia … he wouldn’t make a joke about that. But he didn’t know,” Kenny said.

As we previously reported, during the 94th Academy Awards, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger, something he has since apologized for twice.

After the assault, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

Smith’s agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has denied reports that the company considered dropping him for slapping Rock.

“There is no truth to any of it,” a spokesperson for CAA said, as reported by Complex. “Simply never happened.”