Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Tattoo Artists Reveal Customers Are Requesting Will Smith, Chris Rock Slap Tattoos

By Ny MaGee
Chris Rock and Will Smith

*Several tattoo artists are speaking out about customers wanting permanent ink of the Will Smith /Chris Rock Oscars slap.

“I thought, let’s do it. It’s hilarious,” Tattoo artist Jon Arton of Birmingham told SWNS about one request he received, New York Post reports. “It’s quite small and discreet – if it wasn’t I probably wouldn’t have done it.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey tattoo artist Oscar Aguilar Jr. also received a request for the Will Smith slap tattoo. He shared a video on his Instagram of the finished product, which commenters called “unnecessary,” “childish” and “so dumb,” per the Post. 

Italian tattoo artist Giovanni Bracciodieta also posted a picture on Instagram of an Oscar slap tattoo, along with the caption, “Violence is never justified.

Check out the tats below.

Ny MaGee
