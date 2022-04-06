Paula Patton Responds to Outrage Over Her ‘Ridiculous’ Recipe for Fried Chicken

*Paula Patton has responded to the outrage over her strange fried chicken recipe.

The actress shared the clip on Instagram last month, where she shows fans how she cooks her mother’s famous fried chicken recipe. The clip is only now going viral thanks to a TikToker who called out Patton for not washing the meat long enough and for adding the seasonings to her grease and not the chicken.

Watch Paula’s kitchen madness via the clip below.

Paula Patton just ruined my day. pic.twitter.com/TNXvB5VPIj — I Drink Wine 🇯🇲🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@_zing_bae) April 4, 2022

As reported by the New York Post, Patton’s ridiculous fried chicken recipe is being mocked on social media, with one user writing: “Paula please go take a chicken frying class cos that’s just ridiculous.”

“Paula Patton needs to start off with something easier like toasting bagels,” one user tweeted.

Others noted that Patton, who is biracial, was raised by her white mother who passed on her unusual fried chicken process that many Black folks are giving the side-eye to.

“Dear Black People: Spend more time with your mixed children and teach them how to make Black and Southern food properly. Paula Patton’s chicken is a disgrace to our cuisine,” said one user.

Another person added, “On behalf of biracial people everywhere I want to say Paula Patton doesn’t represent our cooking at all. Don’t put that mess on us…someone just taught her wrong.”

“I refuse to believe that Paula Patton vid was anything but an April Fool’s Day gag because ain’t no way,” one user wrote. “I’d believe she was a comedy mastermind before I believe somebody is out here seasoning their fried chicken grease.”

Patton responded to the backlash in an April 5 Instagram post.

“It’s all good because everybody’s got their own way of making things,” she said, who noted that the chicken she made in the clip was served to the kids at her son’s school. “And I’ll take suggestions, I’ll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I’m gonna always make my mom’s chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It’s just the way we do it.”

Hear more from Paula in the clip below about the criticism she is receiving.