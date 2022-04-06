Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Paula Patton Responds to Outrage Over Her ‘Ridiculous’ Recipe for Fried Chicken

By Ny MaGee
Paula Patton
Paula Patton attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

*Paula Patton has responded to the outrage over her strange fried chicken recipe. 

The actress shared the clip on Instagram last month, where she shows fans how she cooks her mother’s famous fried chicken recipe. The clip is only now going viral thanks to a TikToker who called out Patton for not washing the meat long enough and for adding the seasonings to her grease and not the chicken. 

Watch Paula’s kitchen madness via the clip below. 

As reported by the New York Post, Patton’s ridiculous fried chicken recipe is being mocked on social media, with one user writing: “Paula please go take a chicken frying class cos that’s just ridiculous.”

“Paula Patton needs to start off with something easier like toasting bagels,” one user tweeted.

Others noted that Patton, who is biracial, was raised by her white mother who passed on her unusual fried chicken process that many Black folks are giving the side-eye to. 

“Dear Black People: Spend more time with your mixed children and teach them how to make Black and Southern food properly. Paula Patton’s chicken is a disgrace to our cuisine,” said one user.

Another person added, “On behalf of biracial people everywhere I want to say Paula Patton doesn’t represent our cooking at all. Don’t put that mess on us…someone just taught her wrong.”

“I refuse to believe that Paula Patton vid was anything but an April Fool’s Day gag because ain’t no way,” one user wrote. “I’d believe she was a comedy mastermind before I believe somebody is out here seasoning their fried chicken grease.”

Patton responded to the backlash in an April 5 Instagram post.

“It’s all good because everybody’s got their own way of making things,” she said, who noted that the chicken she made in the clip was served to the kids at her son’s school. “And I’ll take suggestions, I’ll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I’m gonna always make my mom’s chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It’s just the way we do it.”

Hear more from Paula in the clip below about the criticism she is receiving.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @paulapattonofficial

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

