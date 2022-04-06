Wednesday, April 6, 2022
HomeNews
News

A&E Announces Ol’ Dirty Bastard Documentary Coming in 2023

By Ny MaGee
0

Ol Dirty Bastard
Ol’ Dirty Bastard during Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Roc-A-Fella CEO, Damon Dash Press Conference at Righa Royal Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage)

*A&E has green-lit an Ol’ Dirty Bastard documentary that chronicles the late rapper’s life and career. 

The project is being made with the approval of ODB’s estate, and “will include interviews with the artist’s family and closest friends, as well as never-before-seen personal archival footage from his wife, Icelene Jones,” per Complex. 

Here’s more from the outlet:

The two-hour documentary, tentatively titled Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard, will be co-directed by award-winning filmmaker Sam Pollard (Black Art: In The Absence of Light) and his son Jason Pollard (Get Me Roger Stone and Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James). The ODB estate will produce the film alongside Pulse Films (AppleTV+’s Beastie Boys Story, Beyonce’s Lemonade and Katy Perry’s Part of Me) and Four Screens.

OTHER NEWS: RZA Speaks on the Challenges of Creating Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

“I am thrilled to tell the full story of my husband. With this documentary the world will learn about the son, the husband, the father, and the artist,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m proud of the team that we built, including Pulse, my producing partners Nicole Beckett and Messiah Jacobs at Four Screens, and our directing team, the Pollards.”

The documentary will unpack ODB’s Brooklyn upbringing leading to his time with the famed hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and his fatal overdose in 2004.

“At Pulse Films we are passionate about making music documentaries that tell intimate, and unique stories about the world’s most iconic artists,” said Sam Bridger, Executive Producer for Pulse Films. “ODB completely redefined what it meant to be an MC. A genius who lived and breathed his art. We are thrilled to have Sam and Jason Pollard on board, who are the perfect filmmakers to tell this amazing story for the first time. There will never be anyone quite like ODB and we are so grateful to his family and friends for inviting us into his world.”

The A&E documentary is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Previous articleRussell Wilson Shows/Tells How He ‘Bagged’ Ciara in Wake of ‘Sqaure’ Hate | WATCH
Next articleFX’s ‘Snowfall’ Renewed for 6th (and Final) Season
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO