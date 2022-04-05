Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Lebron James Over Way He Uses His Platform

*Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is once again criticizing Los Angeles star LeBron James and the way he uses his platform.

“Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said Sunday before the Lakers’ 129-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets, TMZ reports. “Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

Abdul-Jabbar went on to say he has high expectations for James “because he understands the issues and [has] spoken to them quite forcefully and eloquently. I think he has so much going for him in terms of respect and accomplishment and he shouldn’t stoop to those moments,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Abdul-Jabbar said his respect for the basketball star has only grown since he wrote about him for Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsperson of the Year” in 2020.

“In the two years since I wrote that, my respect and admiration has only grown for LeBron as I watched him champion worthwhile causes while maintaining his status as an elite athlete. As he closes is on my all-time scoring record, I have been a cheerleader urging him on, happy to pass the mantle to someone so worthy as an athlete and a person,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

Despite his criticism of James, Abdul-Jabbar still believes James is one of the greatest basketball players ever.

“On occasion I have chided LeBron when I thought he was dropping the ball when it came to supporting the community. But I did so in the spirit of a loving older brother offering guidance, whether wanted or not. So, when I said that he has done some things he should be embarrassed about, that wasn’t a slam or a barb or even a finger wag, it was me recapping some of what I’d said in the past,” he added.

Abdul-Jabbar said he and James have had limited in-person interaction but he is open to expanding their connection.

“If he would take the time, I definitely got the time,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention. Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that. So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t — you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”