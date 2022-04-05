Everyone Can Relate To ‘Father Stu’ | Watch

“Father Stu” is an upcoming biographical drama following the life of father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest following an illness.

The star-studded cast includes Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver, Teresa Ruiz, and Mel Gibson.

Weaver admitted she was nervous to work with Wahlberg.

“I grew to love Mark,” said Weaver. “I was a little nervous. I thought because he’s always playing tough guys he might be a little bit scary but he’s the gentlest and sweetest most generous man as well as being a fantastic actor.”

Weaver believes fans will leave the theater feeling hopeful.

“Even in the worst of circumstances, there’s a possibility things can improve,” said Weaver. “There’s a possibility you may find a purpose in life and be happy.

According to Weaver, the film is spiritually uplifting and despite the film’s religious theme, everyone can relate to it.

“It’s not preachy, it doesn’t take itself too seriously but it’s very moving,” said Weaver. “I think religious people and non-religious people can get as much from it…It’s a story of hope. This family knows enormous tragedy and terrible disappointments can suddenly find a certain kind of redemption, though they still face tragedy. Even after all the awful things that have happened to them, there’s always the possibility of a silver lining. I wish everyone could find it.”

In the film, Weaver plays Kathleen, the mother of Long, who she said is a bit cynical.

“My character is a woman who adores her son,” said Weaver. “She’s a very disappointed person. Kathleen has lost one son so she’s terribly sad about that…I don’t think any mother gets over losing a child. [Kathleen] is still in love with her no-hope, alcoholic husband. She’s worried about Stu because he can’t seem to find his niche in life. He’s a boxer, he’s an actor, he tries everything. She tends to be sarcastic.”

Catch “Father Stu” in theaters on April 13th.