Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Rapper E-40 Launches Six New Ice Cream Flavors for ‘Goon With the Spoon’ Brand

By Ny MaGee
E40 ice cream
E40 / Instagram

*E-40 has announced he’s expanding his Good With the Spoon brand by launching a line of ice cream products. 

The rollout includes six flavors: Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel, Complex reports. 

“Ice cream has been 4 years in the making but the vision is now a reality!” the rapper captioned an Instagram post.

READ MORE: Rapper E-40 Launches Gourmet Meats Brand ‘Goon With the Spoon’

 

The rapper’s ice cream was without the artificial growth hormone, rBST, which is often found in dairy, per the report. The creamy treats were also crafted with solar power. Check out the Instagram clip below. 

 

In October, the Bay Area legend announced his line of gourmet meats as part of Goon With the Spoon.

“Fulfilled a lifelong dream today with the formal launch of my GOON WITH THE SPOON brand & inaugural sausage line!” he captioned an Instgram video of him working in the kitchen. “We’re in production and about to take over the food industry now.”

As reported by Complex, the artist-turned-entrepreneur partnered with “Justin Kinder of Kinder’s Meats, Deli and BBQ to introduce his brand of packaged sausages and burritos,” the outlet writes.

E-40 also has cookbooks in the works, cooking shows, and he plans to open Goon with the Spoon restaurants.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

