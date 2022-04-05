Tuesday, April 5, 2022
DJ Khaled’s Doppelgänger Spotted at Waffle House, Goes Viral [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
DJ Khaled look-alike
(L) DJ Khaled look-alike, (R) DJ Khaled

*A DJ Khaled look-alike was spotted at a Waffle House and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Per XXL Mag, “On Sunday (April 3), Instagram user @st.mark85 shared a video of himself with the DJ Khaled doppelgänger who appears to be ordering food at a Waffle House. The man looks amazingly similar to the Miami-based super producer.”

St. Mark, who is filming the look-alike with his cell phone, tells the faux DJ Khaled to drop one of the artist’s signature ad-libs. 

“Hey bro, hit ’em with that shit,” St. Mark tells the doppelgänger, who then looks into the camera and says “Another one.”

St. Mark tagged the real DJ Khaled in his post of the clip as well as the doppelgänger named Ari Rufino.

Check out the video below. 

READ MORE: Rihanna: Singer’s Pregnant Doppelganger Spotted in Brazil [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by St. Mark (@st.mark85)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

