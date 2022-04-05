DJ Khaled’s Doppelgänger Spotted at Waffle House, Goes Viral [VIDEO]

*A DJ Khaled look-alike was spotted at a Waffle House and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Per XXL Mag, “On Sunday (April 3), Instagram user @st.mark85 shared a video of himself with the DJ Khaled doppelgänger who appears to be ordering food at a Waffle House. The man looks amazingly similar to the Miami-based super producer.”

St. Mark, who is filming the look-alike with his cell phone, tells the faux DJ Khaled to drop one of the artist’s signature ad-libs.

“Hey bro, hit ’em with that shit,” St. Mark tells the doppelgänger, who then looks into the camera and says “Another one.”

St. Mark tagged the real DJ Khaled in his post of the clip as well as the doppelgänger named Ari Rufino.

Check out the video below.

