Tuesday, April 5, 2022
British Man Hospitalized Indefinitely After Killing Grandmother, ‘Raped’ Her Corpse

Donovan Miller,
Donovan Miller, 31, choked 76-year-old Phyllis Grant / Twitter

*A UK man has been indefinitely detained at a hospital after strangling his grandmother to death before having sex with her corpse. 

Here’s more from Complex:

Donovan Miller, 31, choked his grandmother, Phyllis Grant, 76, and beat her over the head with a vase at their shared home in East London’s Plaistow area. He then had sex with her body multiple times. Ms Grant, who had recently been released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, has been described as a “matriarch of the community” and regular churchgoer by her neighbours.

Miller reportedly called police and confessed to the crime on March 25, 2021. He told the paramedic on the night of his arrest: “I raped her as well for what it’s worth, yesterday and today.”

Miller also admitted to police that he is cocaine-dependant, but denied having mental health issues. Three psychiatrists interviewed Miller and their three separate reports concluded that he suffered from “an abnormality of mind,” such as schizophrenia, at the time of the attack.

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft, QC, said: “From all that I have heard and read [Ms Grant] was greatly loved and admired by her many friends and family. It is said what you did to your grandmother will never rightly leave you. The events of March 24 were quite terrifying and appalling. I’m satisfied that assistance in treatment is key.”

Per Daily Mail, Prosecutor Caroline Carberry, QC, said: “On the evening of March 25 last year he made a 999 call. He told the operator that he would like to report the murder of a family member. He said the person who had been murdered was his grandmother, Phyllis Grant, and that he had killed her the previous night by choking her while she was asleep. He said there had been a tussle and that he strangled her for a while and then had to use a vase to knock her out.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

