Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Samuel L. Jackson, Wife LaTanya Richardson Returning to Broadway with ‘The Piano Lesson’

By Ny MaGee
0

Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks
Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

*Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks are set to take on Broadway with a revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.”

Jackson’s wife, Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson is attached to make her Broadway directorial debut with the project. It also marks the first time a woman directs a Wilson play on Broadway, as reported by THR.

“The Piano Lesson” made its Broadway debut at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 1990. The revival will begin at the St. James Theater on Sept. 19 and run for 16 weeks.

READ MORE: A Conversation with Samuel L. Jackson About ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ + Trailer

Producers Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, and Tom Kirdahy said in a statement: “After more than 30 years, The Piano Lesson is still adding to the ever-evolving conversation about family legacy. This production is coming back to Broadway at such an exciting time for our industry as we work to rebuild — and who better than Mr. Wilson to help us.”

“August Wilson dedicated his life and devoted his talent to dramatizing our stories and our experience,” Richardson said in a statement. “In doing so, he forever changed what it means to be Black in America. His plays built empathy, created community and showed us the power of representation. The Piano Lesson is one of his most enduring, profound and consequential masterpieces, and I am reveling in this opportunity to present it to Broadway audiences for the first time since its premiere.”

Per THR,The Piano Lesson follows a brother and sister pitted against one another in Pittsburgh’s Hill District during 1936 over the fate of a family heirloom — a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors.” Washington and Brooks will star as the siblings and Jackson will star as their uncle Doaker Charles. 

A film adaptation of “The Piano Lesson” is in the works with Denzel Washington attached to produce.

Previous articleBooks About LGBTQ and Black People Among Most Challenged in 2021
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO