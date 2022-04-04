Samuel L. Jackson, Wife LaTanya Richardson Returning to Broadway with ‘The Piano Lesson’

*Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks are set to take on Broadway with a revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.”

Jackson’s wife, Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson is attached to make her Broadway directorial debut with the project. It also marks the first time a woman directs a Wilson play on Broadway, as reported by THR.

“The Piano Lesson” made its Broadway debut at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 1990. The revival will begin at the St. James Theater on Sept. 19 and run for 16 weeks.

Producers Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, and Tom Kirdahy said in a statement: “After more than 30 years, The Piano Lesson is still adding to the ever-evolving conversation about family legacy. This production is coming back to Broadway at such an exciting time for our industry as we work to rebuild — and who better than Mr. Wilson to help us.”

“August Wilson dedicated his life and devoted his talent to dramatizing our stories and our experience,” Richardson said in a statement. “In doing so, he forever changed what it means to be Black in America. His plays built empathy, created community and showed us the power of representation. The Piano Lesson is one of his most enduring, profound and consequential masterpieces, and I am reveling in this opportunity to present it to Broadway audiences for the first time since its premiere.”

Per THR, “The Piano Lesson follows a brother and sister pitted against one another in Pittsburgh’s Hill District during 1936 over the fate of a family heirloom — a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors.” Washington and Brooks will star as the siblings and Jackson will star as their uncle Doaker Charles.

A film adaptation of “The Piano Lesson” is in the works with Denzel Washington attached to produce.