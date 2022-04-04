Monday, April 4, 2022
EURVideoNews: WNBA-er Schools and Gets Schooled By Phenom Zaila Avant-garde | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Zaila Avant-garde - Moriah Jefferson (screenshot)
*If you’ve heard of Zaila Avant-garde, you know she’s not only the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee which happened ast summer, she’s also a serious basketball prodigy.

Not too long ago, the 14-year-old rising star met her basketball idol, Dallas Wings guard and former UConn star Moriah Jefferson.

Avant-garde, who hopes to one day play in the WNBA, and Jefferson got together and even though the pro was able to show the youngster a lot of stuff, it was Jefferson who also got schooled by Avant-garde

Get the full sorry via the video below.

Fisher Jack

