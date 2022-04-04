Monday, April 4, 2022
All Bald Women Don’t Have Alopecia! The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

By riversteff
*By now you’re probably tired of all the memes and armchair therapists psycho-analyzing what they claim to be the underlying issues as to why Will Smith really slapped Chris Rock. Most people claim it had less to do about the G.I. Jane joke, and more to do about Smith’s save-a-ho complex. So I’m not going to focus on the slap. I’m going to talk about why I wanna slap somebody.

If one more person offers me their condolences I might just slap somebody! They assume that because Will slapped Chris over Jada’s shaved alopecia head that every woman who shaves her head also must have alopecia. Not true! This is how rumors and stereotypes get started. I realize some people shave their heads because of hair loss issues, including alopecia. Yet many of us do it for other reasons. Click the video above for more details. 

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

