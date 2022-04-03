‘SNL’ Has Mucho Fun with Will Smith’s Infamous Slap … Over and Over and … | WATCH

*Now you already knew the moment the “The Slap” happened, “Saturday Night Live” was gonna go in on it and that’s exactly what happened last night. We have to admit that the skit was kind of uncomfortable to watch and hella hilarious at the same time.

Chris Redd’s Will Smith was excellent as he chatted with a fan, actually a seat filler (Jerrod Carmichael), just before hearing the “G.I. Jane” joke. It’s manic, even somewhat believable, but undeniably funny. Check out the video above and howl.

Meanwhile, Jerrod Carmichael, who just came out as gay, hosted the episode and had a hilarious monologue where he shared his own jokes on the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap.

On “Weekend Update” Michael Che and Colin Jost got in on the action, saying, “Intelligence officials are saying that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisors about how badly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine, which is kind of like Will Smith’s agent telling him, ‘You crushed it at the Oscars!'”

Jost wasn’t done, saying Will’s actions were “disgraceful” … because it sets “a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at awards shows.”

Che noted that during his acceptance speech after landing the award for Best Actor, the “King Richard” star said, “Love will make you do crazy things.”

However, our favorite was the skit between Michael Che and Kenan Thompson as OJ giving his thoughts on “The Slap.” It’s beyond hilarious. Watch it below.