Sunday, April 3, 2022
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

‘SNL’ Has Mucho Fun with Will Smith’s Infamous Slap … Over and Over and … | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Now you already knew the moment the “The Slap” happened,  “Saturday Night Live” was gonna go in on it and that’s exactly what happened last night. We have to admit that the skit was kind of uncomfortable to watch and hella hilarious at the same time.

Chris Redd’s Will Smith was excellent as he chatted with a fan, actually a seat filler (Jerrod Carmichael), just before hearing the “G.I. Jane” joke. It’s manic, even somewhat believable, but undeniably funny. Check out the video above and howl.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jerrod Carmichael Has Come Out As Gay + He’s Hosting SNL Tonight | WATCH

Meanwhile, Jerrod Carmichael, who just came out as gay,  hosted the episode and had a hilarious monologue where he shared his own jokes on the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap.

On “Weekend Update” Michael Che and Colin Jost got in on the action, saying, “Intelligence officials are saying that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisors about how badly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine, which is kind of like Will Smith’s agent telling him, ‘You crushed it at the Oscars!'”

Jost wasn’t done, saying Will’s actions were “disgraceful” … because it sets “a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at awards shows.”

Che noted that during his acceptance speech after landing the award for Best Actor, the “King Richard” star said, “Love will make you do crazy things.”

However, our favorite was the skit between Michael Che and Kenan Thompson as OJ giving his thoughts on “The Slap.” It’s beyond hilarious. Watch it below.

Previous article6 Dead and At Least 10 Others Injured After Shooting in Downtown Sacramento | VideoReports
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO