Sunday, April 3, 2022
‘Saints & Sinner’ Donna Biscoe On Her Favorite On-screen Rivalries | WATCH

By JillMunroe
*Throughout five explosive seasons and one film, Bounce TV’s “Saints and Sinners” has been a fan favorite. On Sunday, April 3rd, the final season kicks off. The series stars Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell. Michael Anthony joins the cast this season as the infamous Uncle Ray Ray, alongside Tray Chaney, Jasmine Burke, Keith Robinson, Donna Biscoe, J.D. Williams, Christian Keyes, Karlie Redd, David Banner, Dawn Halfkenny, Lisa Wu, Ashani Roberts, and Kaye Singleton.

The series takes place in a large southern church where greed, lust for power, deception, and corruption are all in a day’s work. Biscoe plays the character “Lady Leona Byrd.” Her on-screen rivalries have been some of the most memorable of the series. We spoke with her about some of her favorite on-screen battles throughout the five seasons.

“Of course, it has to be with Clifton (who portrays Rex Fisher.) Clifton and I were always going at each other, and we always had secrets rolling out slowly. Vanessa (Lady Ella Johnson) and I have had some lovely scenes together. We had some wonderful scenes together in season five, and this season we have some gorgeous, heartfelt scenes. But as far as rivals go, it’s always Rex. I’m always looking to see how I can one-up him somehow in the show.”

Jasmine Burke portrays ‘Dr. Christie Johnson.’ She shared that the most challenging aspect of playing the role has been not knowing where the character is going. “Every season has been like a new chapter, adjusting to the jumps in her emotional arc, from first being passionate about becoming a doctor and then losing my license because I was running insurance scams. Burke continued, “Ultimately, she wanted to help people, and she’s getting back to that this season in the midst of being scandalous. It’s been challenging, but I’ve learned so much and had fun.”

Catch the exciting final season of “Saints and Sinners” Sundays at 8:00 PM on Bounce TV.

