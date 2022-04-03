Raven-Symoné Loses 40 Pounds after Embracing Wife’s Sugarless Diet | WATCH

*Raven-Symoné has lost whopping 40 pounds and she has her wife to thank for it, plus sticking to a sugarless diet. She says she decided to take her health issues seriously after it became a concern to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” Symoné said on Wednesday. She was appearing on “The View” alongside Pearman-Maday.

“I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” she explained. She then joked that she used to take in so much sugar from eating a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays ’cause they’re cheaper!”

The 36-year-old former “That’s So Raven” star reiterated that she believes her wife’s help, guidance, love, and fantastic cooking skills helped her kick sugar.

“What made me want to change was her,” she said, gesturing toward her wife.

She also revealed her doctor had given her some bad news that jolted her to get her health in check to live a long and happy life with her wife, Pearman-Maday.

“I want to be here for her as long as I can,” she confessed. “I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket — or any age bracket, to be honest with you.”

“I’ll tell you the numbers: When I ended [‘The View’ in 2016], and I started ‘Raven’s Home,’ I was 210 pounds. I am now 170,” she happily said to her former co-hosts.

Raven-Symoné stopped eating sugary foods. She now takes whole food. She also fasts.

“I have whole food. And I actually talk to someone here at ‘The View’ every day about fasting because I’m also an intermittent faster and an extended faster as well,” she explained.

Symone first indicated she was working on her weight in May 2021. At that time, she said she had lost 28 pounds. Even then, she thanked her wife for the progress.

“She doesn’t want to take me to an early grave, and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible,” she said back then.

The couple married in June 2020.