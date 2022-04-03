P.M. Dawn & Salli Richardson-Whitfield TONIGHT (04-03-22) on UNSUNG & UNCENSORED | VIDEO

*SILVER SPRING, Md. – All-new episodes of TV One’s original docu-series, UNSUNG and UNCENSORED, are back this Sunday, April 3. UNSUNG leads with one of the greatest hip-hop duos of all time, P.M. Dawn, at 9 p.m. ET/8C followed by UNCENSORED, which features actor turned director, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, at 10 p.m. ET/9C. Each episode will also be published on TVOne.tv and TV One’s social media platforms.

UNSUNG: P.M. Dawn

TV One’s signature music biography series, UNSUNG, spotlights entertainment’s most influential and talented artists. This week’s episode highlights the hit-making group, P.M. Dawn. The duo topped the charts in the early ’90s with hits “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” and “I’d Die Without You,” which explored the boundaries of hip-hop. Surviving member, Eternal, shares and reflects on the group’s success and honors the life of his brother, Prince Be.

UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential Black vocal artists. The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including P.M. Dawn and Das EFX.

Airdates of TV One’s upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG are detailed below:

P.M. Dawn (April 3)

Das EFX (April 10)

UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is executive produced by Frank Sinton and Arthur Smith of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland, Kysha Mounia and Jamecia Blount also serve as Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

UNCENSORED: Salli Richardson-Whitfield

The hit autobiographical series, UNCENSORED, explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. This week’s episode highlights actor, director and producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield. In this episode, the triple threat discusses starring in classic films such as, “A Low Down Dirty Shame,” and taking her talents behind the camera to direct some of television’s most popular shows, including “The Gilded Age.”

Airdates of TV One’s upcoming new episodes of UNCENSORED are detailed below:

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (April 3)

Cee-Lo (April 10)

Erica Campbell (April 17)

Trina (April 24)

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, Jay Allen and Nikki Byles (Executive Producers) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

For more information on UNCENSORED and UNSUNG, visit TV One's Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv.