Lil Nas X Delivers Message to His Haters at the 2022 Grammy Awards | VIDEO

*Honey, Lil Nas X did not come to play!

The Montero artist showed up at the 2022 Grammys in a look from Balmain, telling Live From E!‘s Laverne Cox that the ensemble was chosen because he wanted “eat the whole night up.” As he put it, “We gonna knock it out tonight.”

Lil Nas X had good reason to go all out: He’s nominated for Best Music Video, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, a truly impressive feat considering Montero is his debut studio album. And though he previously won a Grammy alongside Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road,” the star noted that people a/k/a haters didn’t think he’d attend another Grammy ceremony: “A lot of people did not expect me to be back here,” he said. “But I’m here, baby. Five nominations—let’s take some home!”

As for his performance, Lil Nas X kept the details to himself, saying, “I don’t want to ruin it for you. I’ll let y’all be the judge.”

The only thing he would say is “y’all may not be ready.”

Judging by his past performances though, Lil Nas X is bound to get the crowd up on their feet!

The star even teased what’s to come after the ceremony wraps up, writing on Twitter, “i’m either gonna win a grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger or lose each grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger.”

In the Record of the Year category, Lil Nas X is going up against Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

Suffice to say the competition is hot but Lil Nas X is already a winner in our books.

To see if your favorite artists are taking home a Grammy, check out the list of winners here!

