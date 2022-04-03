Judge WON’T Reduce Kamiyah Mobley’s kidnapper’s Prison Sentence

*Gloria Williams requested the court to have her 18-year prison sentence reduced for kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley in 1998, however, a Duval County Circuit Court judge didn’t rule in her favor.

Williams made a plea in hopes of reassuring the judge that she is working hard to improve while (serving her) prison sentence–which has already been four years after she was convicted of stealing an hours-old infant from a Jacksonville maternity ward.

The motion to cut her time in half was not filed on time, Judge Jeb Branham stated and his one-page response issued on Tuesday also said he declined to address the motion’s merits.

“The court commends the defendant for her efforts to rehabilitate herself and sympathizes with Ms. Mobley’s perspective,” Branham wrote. “However, even if the motion was filed on time, the court would not find a basis to undo the original sentencing judge’s decision.”

On July 10, 1998, Mobley was taken out of what was then known as the University Medical Center (now called UF Health Jacksonville) by Williams.

Williams, dressed in medical scrubs, befriended then-15-year-old Shanara Mobley after she wandered the hospital’s halls, and then took her baby hours later.

There was a search for “Baby Kamiyah” but she and Williams vanished for 18 years, Jacksonville News reported.

Williams raised Mobley as her own daughter, whom she named Alexis Manigo, in Walterboro, S.C.

In 2017, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office broke the news that investigators had found Kamiyah after she became suspicious when she tried to get her Social Security card for a job application.

She was finally told by Williams that she had been taken at birth.

