EURVideoNews: Father of Sacramento Mass Shooting Victim Speaks Out

*As we reported earlier, six people were killed and 12 injured b early Sunday in Sacramento (CA) when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city, the police chief said.

Three of those killed were women and three were men. Investigators believe there were at least two shooters. The suspects were still at large and authorities said they had recovered at least one firearm and were reviewing video footage posted to social media that showed what appeared to be an altercation before the gunfire erupted.

One of the people killed was Davasia Turner. Watch the video below for what his father had to say about losing his son.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: