Denzel Washington Speaks on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: ‘Who Are We to Condemn?’ | WATCH

*After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and Sunday night’s Oscars, Denzel Washington was seen comforting Smith. Now, 6 days later, he’s speaking his mind about the mind-blowing situation.

“Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,’” was what Washington said Saturday (04-02-22) morning during a discussion about his career and faith with author and bishop, T.D. Jakes during his (Jakes) leadership summit, according to Variety.

“The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite,’” he continued. “Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something, right? And for whatever reason, the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night.”

As was reported earlier, Washington, Tyler Perry, Bradley Cooper and others were seen speaking to Smith during the commercial break that followed the actor assaulting Rock with an open hand across the face because of a G.I. Jane joke aimed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During Smith’s acceptance speech for Best Actor, he thanked Washington for sharing these wise words with him: “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

“Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others, Tyler Perry, came immediately right over there with me [and we said] some prayers, said Denzel

“I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but there but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it,” Washington added.

Will Smith resigned from The Academy in a statement released Friday (04-01-22). Earlier in the week he also apologized to Rock for the incident.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”