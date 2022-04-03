Sunday, April 3, 2022
HomeCelebrityDenzel Washington
Entertainment

Denzel Washington Speaks on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: ‘Who Are We to Condemn?’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and Sunday night’s Oscars, Denzel Washington was seen comforting Smith. Now, 6 days later, he’s speaking his mind about the mind-blowing situation.

“Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,’” was what Washington said Saturday (04-02-22) morning during a discussion about his career and faith with author and bishop, T.D. Jakes during his (Jakes) leadership summit, according to Variety.

“The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite,’” he continued. “Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something, right? And for whatever reason, the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith: The Hollywood Saint with the Now Tarnished Halo?

As was reported earlier, Washington, Tyler Perry, Bradley Cooper and others were seen speaking to Smith during the commercial break that followed the actor assaulting Rock with an open hand across the face because of a G.I. Jane joke aimed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During Smith’s acceptance speech for Best Actor, he thanked Washington for sharing these wise words with him: “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

“Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others, Tyler Perry, came immediately right over there with me [and we said] some prayers, said Denzel

“I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but there but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it,” Washington added.

Will Smith holding Oscar (ABC)
Will Smith holding Oscar (ABC)

Will Smith resigned from The Academy in a statement released Friday (04-01-22). Earlier in the week he also apologized to Rock for the incident.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Previous articleBMI’s 2022 Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO