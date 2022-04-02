Saturday, April 2, 2022
Ewwww! Man Injects Penis with Cocaine – It Turns Black and Rots! 🙁

By Fisher Jack
Man Holding Crotch - Getty
*A man nearly lost his penis after injecting it with #cocaine, which left it black and rotted.⁠

While not much is known about the male’s identity, The Sun reported that doctors at the #BronxCareHospitalCenter were stunned when the 35-year-old turned up in the emergency room in complete agony. He told staff that he spent three days in excruciating pain after he injected cocaine directly into the dorsal vein of his penis, which runs the full length of the shaft. ⁠

Man Holding Crotch - iStock-Getty
The patient admitted to injecting at the sight multiple times. However, this was the first time the penis injection was nearly fatal. The man had a longstanding drug problem and resorted to injecting cocaine into his penis once all other injection sites were damaged.⁠⁠

Once doctors examined him, they discovered that the penis was essentially rotting away, with ulcers, necrosis, and a “foul-smelling serious discharge” oozing from the dying tissue. The skin around the scrotum was peeling away at the base of his penis. Despite the horrible condition of his pogo stick, the patient refused surgery to cut out the dying tissue. With no other option, doctors quickly placed him on an IV of antibiotics and began wound care, which slowly improved his moribund penis.

