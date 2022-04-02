Chris Rock Tells Why He Let People ‘Walk All Over’ Him in Resurfaced Interview | LISTEN

*As we all know, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Chris didn’t strike back, as someone else might have done. But there is a reason why Rock, 57, maintained his cool — at least according to an interview two months before the 2022 Oscars.

Talking to Dana Carvey and David Spade on an episode of the “Fly on the Wall” podcast, he explained how therapy made him realize he was letting people walk all over him. He opened up about being regularly bullied as a child due to his stature and for being Black. He stated how he once took revenge on one kid who mushed him right in front of some girls.

“I went home, I put a brick in a book bag — this is like a legendary story in my neighborhood — I swung that sh– and smacked the guy in the face with this brick and stomped on him, Joe Pesci-style, to the point that we thought he might die,” he narrated.

It is this incident that changed Chris’s life. Since then, he would rather turn the other cheek than hit back, out of fear of what his anger could do. After the therapy, the therapist told him, “You have been scared to be angry ever since” he smacked that bully in the face with a brick.

“The guy you saw was bending over backward to be nice because I was so scared of my anger,” Rock told Carvey during the interview, after explaining the therapist’s conclusion.

A clip of this interview has resurfaced and is picking more views on social media following the Smith-Chris incident at the Oscars. In his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” Smith apologized to the Academy and later followed it up with an apology to Chris Rock via social media.