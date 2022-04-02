Protesters: Baltimore Cops Should Face Criminal Charges for Killing Donnell Rochester | VIDEOs

*Recently, hundreds of protesters demanding justice in the death of Donnell Rochester marched through Baltimore. Rochester was shot dead by a police officer on 9th Feb. The march started in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood, East Baltimore, right where Rochester, 18, was shot.

According to WBFF FOX45, the protesters made attempts to enter Baltimore City Hall to have a conversation with Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. The hall has been out of reach to the public because of the COVID-19 regulations.

The protesters said they want the officers who shot and killed the teenager to be prosecuted.

“We are seeking accountability from the mayor’s office.” Kevin Cramer, one of the people holding the demo, explained to FOX45. “[He was] murdered by the Baltimore Police Department. He sat 20 minutes in his own blood, drowning in his own blood with his handcuffs behind his back, saying he can’t breathe.”

Danielle Brown, the mother of the slain boy, was also in attendance. She got to address the crowd at some point, according to The Baltimore Sun.

“I had to bury my son on 12th Mar,” she lamented. “That pain is like no other. It’s so deep; it’s unbearable.”

She revealed that his dead son enjoyed singing and dancing and had dreams of one day moving to Hollywood. He was a great fan of Nicki Minaj and wished to study fashion (and attend) college. She added that her son taught her everything she knows about being a mother.

According to the police, officers Mauri and Connor Murray pulled Rochester over in the 3200 block of Hillen Road at around 3 PM. They believed the car he was driving might have been connected to a robbery. Rochester at first stepped out of the car only to get back inside and drive away after striking one of the police officers. However, this claim is still under investigation.

The police officers proceeded to fire bullets at the moving car. The high school senior was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. Bodycam footage released two weeks later by Baltimore City Police shows Rochester being pulled over and being shot at when he drives off. However, it is not clear in the video if he hit an officer with his car.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave as investigations are carried out.