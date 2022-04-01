White House Shares Breakdown of $2.7 Billion Given to HBCUs

*President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, has allocated $2.7 billion in funding to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
The White House released a detailed breakdown of the funding,“showing the funds that were provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year, according to a press release. As reported by per moguldom.com, the White House touted the “infusion of federal funding” as “among the largest ever in the country’s HBCUs.”
However, not everyone is pleased with the amount Black educational institutions received compared to other groups.
Tonight, let’s have a conversation about how everybody is getting bamboozled by the headline “Biden gives $2.7 billion to HBCUs”
ADOS Advocacy Foundation President Yvette Carnell shared a post showing how funds in the American Rescue Plan were allocated and it seems Black folks may have received the short end of the deal.
“Tonight, let’s have a conversation about how everybody is getting bamboozled by the headline “Biden gives $2.7 billion to HBCUs,” she tweeted (see her post above). “Y’all really out here doing the most & getting the least? And bragging about it? Can’t count?
Below is a detailed breakdown of American Rescue Plan funding to HBCUs by state or territory:
Alabama: Over $334 million for 13 HBCUs:
- Alabama A&M University: $60,120,210
- Alabama State University: $42,725,038
- Bishop State Community College: $34,271,512
- Lawson State Community College: $34,045,562
- Tuskegee University: $30,961,457
- Shelton State Community College: $29,004,331
- H. Councill Trenholm State Community College: $21,002,921
- Gadsden State Community College: $18,767,865
- Miles College: $18,102,234
- Talladega College: $14,112,105
- J. F. Drake State Community and Technical College: $11,584,720
- Oakwood University: $10,806,960
- Stillman College: $9,171,243
Arkansas: Nearly $61 million for 4 HBCUs:
- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff: $25,138,852
- Shorter College: $13,019,110
- Philander Smith College: $11,774,144
- Arkansas Baptist College: $10,779,046
California: Over $13 million for 1 HBCU:
- Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science: $13,295,109
Delaware: Nearly $36 million for 1 HBCU:
- Delaware State University: $35,923,801
District of Columbia: Over $88 million for 2 HBCUs:
- Howard University: $57,482,588
- University of the District of Columbia: $30,918,101
Florida: Over $156 million for 4 HBCUs:
- Florida A&M University: $99,274,125
- Bethune Cookman University: $33,041,940
- Edward Waters College: $13,228,709
- Florida Memorial University: $10,641,947
Georgia: Over $260 million for 8 HBCUs:
- Morehouse School of Medicine: $56,785,507
- Albany State University: $53,287,476
- Clark Atlanta University: $47,762,468
- Savannah State University: $41,412,308
- Fort Valley State University: $26,524,053
- Morehouse College: $15,541,496
- Spelman College: $13,786,698
- Paine College: $5,557,820
Kentucky: Over $21 million for 2 HBCUs:
- Kentucky State University: $15,109,665
- Simmons College of Kentucky: $6,453,559
Louisiana: Over $211 million for 6 HBCUs:
- Southern University and A&M College: $64,130,696
- Grambling State University: $48,074,370
- Southern University at New Orleans: $36,540,309
- Xavier University of Louisiana: $31,406,850
- Southern University at Shreveport ‐ Bossier City: $18,289,223
- Dillard University: $12,710,006
Maryland: Over $153 million for 4 HBCUs:
- Morgan State University: $61,889,348
- Bowie State University: $44,408,346
- University of Maryland ‐ Eastern Shore: $26,844,541
- Coppin State University: $20,440,423
Mississippi: Over $237 million for 7 HBCUs:
- Hinds Community College: $87,047,253
- Jackson State University: $60,437,863
- Alcorn State University: $33,482,855
- Mississippi Valley State University: $22,861,645
- Coahoma Community College: $19,112,009
- Rust College: $8,224,611
- Tougaloo College: $7,924,421
Missouri: Over $38 million for 2 HBCUs:
- Harris ‐ Stowe State University: $20,222,823
- Lincoln University: $18,116,034
North Carolina: Over $307 million for 10 HBCUs:
- North Carolina A&T State University: $93,092,139
- North Carolina Central University: $62,903,281
- Winston‐Salem State University: $42,169,266
- Fayetteville State University: $41,559,265
- Elizabeth City State University: $15,779,156
- Johnson C Smith University: $14,375,251
- Livingstone College: $13,710,891
- Shaw University: $11,869,547
- Saint Augustine’s University: $8,065,614
- Bennett College: $4,068,757
Ohio: Over $34 million for 2 HBCUs:
- Central State University: $25,880,482
- Wilberforce University: $8,123,992
Oklahoma: Over $23 million for 1 HBCU:
- Langston University: $23,093,393
Pennsylvania: Over $25 million for 2 HBCUs:
- Lincoln University: $18,531,228
- Cheyney University of Pennsylvania: $6,928,018
South Carolina: Nearly $112 million for 8 HBCUs:
- South Carolina State University: $24,839,400
- Benedict College: $22,424,080
- Claflin University: $21,574,206
- Allen University: $12,760,702
- Denmark Technical College: $8,529,645
- Morris College: $8,090,968
- Clinton College: $7,170,012
- Voorhees College: $6,553,949
Tennessee: Over $133 million for 6 HBCUs:
- Tennessee State University: $58,594,818
- Meharry Medical College: $36,461,963
- Lane College: $15,156,158
- LeMoyne ‐ Owen College: $10,280,982
- Fisk University: $7,506,145
- American Baptist College: $5,682,740
Texas: Nearly $304 million for 9 HBCUs:
- Texas Southern University: $90,104,029
- Prairie View A&M University: $84,101,911
- St Philip’s College: $70,663,484
- Texas College: $12,378,810
- Huston ‐ Tillotson University: $11,360,349
- Jarvis Christian College: $10,982,554
- Wiley College: $9,934,742
- Paul Quinn College: $8,089,525
- Southwestern Christian College: $6,085,111
U.S. Virgin Islands: Over $12 million for 1 HBCU:
- University of the Virgin Islands: $12,225,340
Virginia: Over $141 million for 5 HBCUs:
- Norfolk State University: $52,248,428
- Virginia State University: $39,482,142
- Hampton University: $31,205,244
- Virginia Union University: $11,866,504
- Virginia University of Lynchburg: $6,322,150
West Virginia: Over $28 million for 2 HBCUs:
- West Virginia State University: $16,998,872
- Bluefield State College: $11,074,452