Where is Arianna Fitts? Aunt Of Missing Girl Shares Her Story | WATCH

April 1 will mark six years since 2-year-old Arianna Fitts went missing. She vanished the same day her mother Nikki was murdered, and her family fears someone kidnapped Arianna and is holding her to this day.

As Access Hollywood proudly teams up with the Black and Missing Foundation, an organization committed to finding missing people of color, Zuri Hall sits down with Tess Boston, Nikki’s sister and Arianna’s aunt, who shares her family’s harrowing ordeal. Watch the full clip below.

