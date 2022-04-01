Friday, April 1, 2022
HomeFamilyChildren
Children

Where is Arianna Fitts? Aunt Of Missing Girl Shares Her Story | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Arianna Fitts & mother & Zuri Hall
Arianna Fitts & mother and Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall – screenshot

April 1 will mark six years since 2-year-old Arianna Fitts went missing. She vanished the same day her mother Nikki was murdered, and her family fears someone kidnapped Arianna and is holding her to this day.

As Access Hollywood proudly teams up with the Black and Missing Foundation, an organization committed to finding missing people of color, Zuri Hall sits down with Tess Boston, Nikki’s sister and Arianna’s aunt, who shares her family’s harrowing ordeal. Watch the full clip below.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH: Omar Epps Talks New Crime Thriller ‘The Devil You Know’ [EUR Exclusive]

Previous articleGOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker’s Been Lyin’! – Didn’t Graduate in Top 1% of UGA Class
Next articleTamrom Hall Welcomes Omar Epps and Pranks Studio Audience on April Fools Day 🙂 | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO