Tamrom Hall Welcomes Omar Epps and Pranks Studio Audience on April Fools Day 🙂 | WATCH

*On the Friday, April 1 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron plays an epic April Fool’s joke on her in-studio audience with a faux giveaway of recycled chewing gum. With the Tam Fam looking dumbfounded as the host puts the chewing gum to the test, Tamron ultimately reveals that the gum giveaway was all in jest and instead treats every studio audience member to $1000 in special prizes. Later, actor and producer Omar Epps joins to discuss his new movie, “The Devil You Know” and the legacy of “Love & Basketball.” Epps also reveals what he thinks of a potential reboot of the beloved film. Then, actress and comedian Sasheer Zamata tells Tamron about the second season of Hulu’s hit series “Woke” and how the show tackles difficult subject matter through a comedic lens.

Omar Epps on the legacy of “Love & Basketball” and a potential reboot:

“You know, I think people are always drawn to great art and the funny thing about art is it’s subjective. You and I can go to a museum and see a picture of a tomato and I’ll be like ‘That’s trash!’ and you’ll be like ‘that’s brilliant!’ There’s no right or wrong.” Omar adds his thoughts on a potential reboot, “You know it’s like you can’t replicate a great meal. Right? You know the song ‘Reason’? Just don’t remake it. Just leave it alone. You see what I’m saying on that? I think, humbly, I think ‘Love & Basketball’ is one of those pieces where you just leave it alone. Even when you look at a film I had the pleasure of being in, ‘Higher Learning,’ you know god bless John Singleton. You know you look at the themes in that film and it’s sad but it correlates to our now and that was made so many years ago. So that’s the whole thing, I think what I aspire to do is to transcend time through my art and through my part in it.”

Sasheer Zamata on the second season of “Woke” and addressing difficult topics on the show:

“Well you know, you always want the second season to be better than the first but I feel like we really did that. I feel like the writing is super strong. The bond that the cast has is even stronger than in the first season. Everything that we are talking about is very topical so I think that people are going to get a lot out of these episodes because you know, some of it is evergreen.” Sasheer further details dealing with difficult subjects on “Woke,” “Well I think comedy is a great tool to get people to break down their defensives and listen to a different perspective and I think that’s what this show does. We take heavy subjects but we try to have a lens on it that makes it more comedic and we’re not making fun of any of these topics but I think because we’re finding ways to joke about it and find humor in it, it helps people digest it better. Honestly, I believe you can talk about anything if you frame it in a good way and make sure people aren’t the butt of the joke. I think you can make anything funny as long as there’s a human connection at stake, people can relate to it.”

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of April 4, 2022. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Monday, April 4: Celebrating dynamic duos: critically acclaimed horn players The Potash Twins stop by to share their love of food and music, cooking a favorite breakfast recipe with Tamron and performing their new song “Hornography.” Plus, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from the hit Netflix show “Get Organized with The Home Edit” share simple steps to keep your home clutter-free. And, Tamron’s hairstylist Johnny Wright joins to talk about their 20+ year relationship and his new book, “Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies.” Also, Tam Fam deals.

Tuesday, April 5: Comedian and actress Robin Thede joins the Tam Fam to talk about the third season of her groundbreaking show, HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Plus, psychotherapist and bestselling author of “13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don’t Do” Amy Morin shares her roadmap to reaching your greatest potential.

Wednesday, April 6: O-T Fagbenle stops by to talk about playing former president Barack Obama in the highly anticipated series “The First Lady” on Showtime. Plus, being saved by unlikely heroes who were in the right place at the right time, including a woman saved from a flood and the survivor of a motorcycle crash.

Thursday, April 7: Facing your fears – what happens when a common fear like flying, needles, or the dark becomes a phobia? Meet people who have faced them head-on. Plus, Tamron faces one of her own fears!

Friday, April 8: Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance discusses his role on the upcoming AMC drama “61st Street” and opens up about his family’s battle with mental health. Plus, Grammy-nominated musician Tauren Wells with a special performance of his new single “Empty.” And, meet the 10-year-old girl who went from foster care to being adopted by her second-grade teacher.

source: ferencomm.com