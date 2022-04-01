Live Nation Urban & Black Women Photographers Partner to Hire Black Women Content Teams Nationwide

*Los Angeles, CA – In celebration of Women’s History Month, Live Nation Urban has partnered with Polly Irungu’s Black Women Photographers Organization.

Together, they’ve launched a first-of-its-kind contest to spotlight the work of up-and-coming black female and non-binary photographers. Irungu and the Live Nation Urban team will select a handful of photographers to be paid to officially shoot one of Live Nation Urban’s 2022 music festivals. Their photos will be amplified on various social media channels, yielding to an unprecedented amount of visibility that could land the photographer even more work. Going live today, established, and emerging photographers may apply to shoot at LiveNationUrban.com, BlackWomenPhotographers.com, or submit their work via Instagram by posting their photography with the hashtag #BWPLIVE22 and reposting the competition flier. The deadline for submissions is April 15th, 2022. Creatives can apply at https://blackwomenphotographers.com/live-nation-urban

The contest is just the beginning though. As part of this all-encompassing alliance, Black Women Photographers will now be hired at every single property under the Live Nation Urban ecosystem. In addition to hiring photographers, BWP will be activating at Broccoli City Festival’s Broccoli Con and Mary J Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit.

Regarding this collaboration, Irungu commented, “What do you see if you look at the pits at a concert? If you look at who’s behind the camera documenting some of the most influential people and moments in culture, what do you see? Chances are you won’t see a Black woman behind the lens. The world of music photography is still so heavily male-dominated. How does an emerging Black woman photographer get their start? This historic partnership with Live Nation Urban and the global Black Women Photographers collective will provide that start to Black women photographers across the country. This will open the doors for so many deserving and talented Black women music photographers who are just waiting for someone to see them and give them a chance to shine. Thanks to the incredible team at LNU for believing in BWP’s mission to empower and hire Black women photographers. We are going to be changing lives!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Joe Rogan’s Biracial Stepdaughter Returns to Social Media After N-Word Controversy | VIDEO

Live Nation Urban’s Creative Manager James June hopes that this initiative will level the playing field for black femme photographers: “As a black queer creative I know all to well the importance of having access to industry level opportunities. I envision this partnership being a push toward a more equitable music industry, a space where Black femmes can thrive in all aspects of the business!”

Live Nation Urban’s portfolio of festivals and tours includes: The Roots Picnic, HER’s Lights On Festival, Broccoli City, D-Nice’s Club Quarantine, Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival, and many more! Black Women Photographers aims to connect women and non-binary photographers of African descent to opportunities, best practices, and community. BWP has previously partnered with Nikon and Instagram.

Be on the lookout for more news soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Women Photographers (@blackwomenphotographers)

About Black Women Photographers

Launched in July of 2020, Black Women Photographers (BWP) is a global community of over 1,000 active members from around the world. BWP aims to disrupt the notion that it is difficult to discover and commission Black creatives. Through honest dialogue via social conversations and workshops, the platform seeks to ensure that more Black women and non-binary photographers are empowered to make the industry as colorful as it ought to be.

Black Women Photographers is a home for Black women to receive proper recognition, and most importantly, get hired. Dedicated to providing a resource for the industry’s gatekeepers, it supports its members through promoting their work in an active database distributed to photo editors, directors, curators, and art buyers. The collective also offers free educational resources such as regular programing of webinars, workshops, trainings, and portfolio reviews.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationurban.com.