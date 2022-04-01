Here’s What Jada Pinkett Smith Has Shared About Her Battle with Alopecia

*Jada Pinkett Smith has been publicly sharing her hair loss battle due to alopecia for years now.

Per the Mayo Clinic, “Hair loss (alopecia) can affect just your scalp or your entire body, and it can be temporary or permanent. It can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or a normal part of aging. Anyone can lose hair on their head, but it’s more common in men.”

The disease causes the immune system to attack hair follicles, causing hair loss.

As we previously reported, prior to the Oscars debacle that saw Jada’s husband Will Smith smacking presenter Chris Rock over a joke the comedian shared about Jada’s bald head, the actress shared a video update about her hair battle with alopecia.

“Now at this point I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith said in a clip shared on her Instagram page in December, pointing out a line of hair loss on her bald head. Pinkett Smith said the line appeared “just all of a sudden one day.”

“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia,” she explained, adding, “look at this line right here…it just showed up like that. And this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions.”

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 on her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” that she suffers from alopecia.

Last summer she debuted a buzzcut and is often seen wearing turbans to cover up her hair loss.

She captioned her newly released video update: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something … Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

When Pinkett Smith first noticed her hair was falling out, she called the moment “terrifying.”

“I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands … It was one of those times in my life that I was literally shaking with fear,” she previously said.

“I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day,” she explained. Looking at it from that context “really did settle me,” she added.

The “Girls Trip” star said she has now learned to deal with proudly rocking a closely shaven head.

“You know mama’s gonna put some rhinestones in there, and I’m just gonna make me a little crown,” she said in the video, pointing to the top of her head. “That’s what mama’s gonna do.”