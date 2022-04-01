Florida H.S. Track Runner Not Pressing Charges After Being Punched [VIDEO]

*A Florida high school student who was sucker-punched during a track race is not pressing charges over the incident.

The assault occurred during a 1,600-meter race at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee on Saturday, as reported by Canadian Running Magazine.

Here’s more from New York Post::

TMZ cites witnesses as saying that the athlete who threw the punch was not involved in the race. He was reportedly standing on the track, and the runner in first place — who ultimately got punched — told him to move out of the way. During the next lap, instead of moving, the athlete reportedly further impeded the first-place runner, who pushed him over. In apparent retaliation, the athlete in the black chased him down and socked him in the head.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Jim Carrey is DONE … Says He’s Retiring! | WATCH

High school track race fight club pic.twitter.com/0nbDRz5Iur — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) March 29, 2022

A spokesperson for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ Sports officers were on the scene during the event but the punched runner did not want to press charges.

The person who threw the punch also declined to press charges against the runner for pushing him.

According to the report, it’s unclear if the runner was injured.

Officials from the Orange County Public Schools and Florida High School Athletic Association are trying to determine what discipline, if any, will be enforced, per the report.