Friday, April 1, 2022
HomeNews
News

Florida H.S. Track Runner Not Pressing Charges After Being Punched [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Florida H.S. Track Runner Not Pressing Charges After Being Punched

*A Florida high school student who was sucker-punched during a track race is not pressing charges over the incident. 

The assault occurred during a 1,600-meter race at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee on Saturday, as reported by Canadian Running Magazine.

Here’s more from New York Post::

TMZ cites witnesses as saying that the athlete who threw the punch was not involved in the race. He was reportedly standing on the track, and the runner in first place — who ultimately got punched — told him to move out of the way. During the next lap, instead of moving, the athlete reportedly further impeded the first-place runner, who pushed him over. In apparent retaliation, the athlete in the black chased him down and socked him in the head.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Jim Carrey is DONE … Says He’s Retiring! | WATCH 

A spokesperson for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ Sports officers were on the scene during the event but the punched runner did not want to press charges.

The person who threw the punch also declined to press charges against the runner for pushing him.

According to the report, it’s unclear if the runner was injured. 

Officials from the Orange County Public Schools and Florida High School Athletic Association are trying to determine what discipline, if any, will be enforced, per the report.

Previous articleHere’s What Jada Pinkett Smith Has Shared About Her Battle with Alopecia
Next articleWhite House Shares Breakdown of $2.7 Billion Given to HBCUs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO