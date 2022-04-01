38 Years Ago Today We Lost Marvin Gaye

*The Prince of Motown, Marvin Gaye, was conceived in ’38, shot with a 38, and died 38 years ago today April 1, 2022. May the music he gave to the world live on forever!

A Poem

As I sat on the stoop and watched the steam rise from the hot bricks as a D.C. summer drizzle fell upon them, I inhaled the sweet stuffiness. I was reminded of the starch of Father, and the fluff of Mother. At 17, I wondered if that boy Emmett Till who was murdered in Mississippi ever experienced a moment like this. Murder!? I asked the question “why?” that would haunt me for years.

I was thinking how I could blend the hardness of Father and the softness of Mother. I wondered how I could mix fire and water? Black and White? With no resource but a voice I entertained it and interchanged it in a peculiar kind of way. A little bit here; a little bit there. I would integrate, engage, blend and unite.

Then the spirit moved me and caused my soul to see how sweet it would be; and I sang it out loud with love. Yours truly M.P.G.!!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Eddie Murphy in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

Song Dedicated to Marvin Gaye: I signed a songwriter’s contract with Motown the day after Marvin died, on his birthday April 2, 1984.

HEAR it HERE: https://www.jango.com/music/Larry+Buford/When+He+Sings+Marvin+Gaye+Tribute+

“WHEN HE SINGS”

© Larry Buford

So artistically he’d say

bring some lovin’ here today

to repel the sad conditions of the world

He did everything he could

to contribute something good

here’s to the pride and joy he brings

when he sings

Though the life he led in song

didn’t seem to last too long

the significance will stand

far beyond our time

There’s so much that he went through

doing what he had to do

here’s to the pride and joy he brings

when he sings

(1st CHORUS)

‘Cause what he left us will always be

shedding light on humanity

with sincerity to comfort by

as we view the world and wonder why

(2nd CHORUS)

WHEN HE SINGS

WHEN HE SINGS

I FEEL SO MUCH ENERGY

PASSING ON FROM HIM TO ME

WHEN HE SINGS!

Now he’s on a higher plain

suffering no more the pain

that accompanied the greatness that he achieved

While his music in my ears

leaves a joy inside my tears

here’s to the pride and joy he brings

when he sings

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand,” and “Book To The Future” (Both available at Amazon). E-mail [email protected]