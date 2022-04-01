38 Years Ago Today We Lost Marvin Gaye

*The Prince of Motown, Marvin Gaye, was conceived in ’38, shot with a 38, and died 38 years ago today April 1, 2022. May the music he gave to the world live on forever!
A Poem
As I sat on the stoop and watched the steam rise from the hot bricks as a D.C. summer drizzle fell upon them, I inhaled the sweet stuffiness. I was reminded of the starch of Father, and the fluff of Mother. At 17, I wondered if that boy Emmett Till who was murdered in Mississippi ever experienced a moment like this. Murder!? I asked the question “why?” that would haunt me for years.
I was thinking how I could blend the hardness of Father and the softness of Mother. I wondered how I could mix fire and water? Black and White? With no resource but a voice I entertained it and interchanged it in a peculiar kind of way. A little bit here; a little bit there. I would integrate, engage, blend and unite.
Then the spirit moved me and caused my soul to see how sweet it would be; and I sang it out loud with love. Yours truly M.P.G.!!
Song Dedicated to Marvin Gaye: I signed a songwriter’s contract with Motown the day after Marvin died, on his birthday April 2, 1984.
HEAR it HERE: https://www.jango.com/music/Larry+Buford/When+He+Sings+Marvin+Gaye+Tribute+
“WHEN HE SINGS”
© Larry Buford
So artistically he’d say
bring some lovin’ here today
to repel the sad conditions of the world
He did everything he could
to contribute something good
here’s to the pride and joy he brings
when he sings
Though the life he led in song
didn’t seem to last too long
the significance will stand
far beyond our time
There’s so much that he went through
doing what he had to do
here’s to the pride and joy he brings
when he sings
(1st CHORUS)
‘Cause what he left us will always be
shedding light on humanity
with sincerity to comfort by
as we view the world and wonder why
(2nd CHORUS)
WHEN HE SINGS
WHEN HE SINGS
I FEEL SO MUCH ENERGY
PASSING ON FROM HIM TO ME
WHEN HE SINGS!
Now he’s on a higher plain
suffering no more the pain
that accompanied the greatness that he achieved
While his music in my ears
leaves a joy inside my tears
here’s to the pride and joy he brings
when he sings
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand,” and “Book To The Future” (Both available at Amazon). E-mail [email protected]