Thursday, March 31, 2022
Silk Sonic to Open Grammy Awards with Live Performance

By Ny MaGee
Silk Sonic (Anderson (dot)Paak & Bruno Mars) at 2021 AMAs – Twitter

*Silk Sonic — comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — will open the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday night with a live performance from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 

The super-duo is up for four awards, including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song for their hit debut single “Leave the Door Open.”

As we previously reported, “Leave The Door Open” became Silk Sonic’s first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, spending two non-consecutive weeks at #1 and 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

The duo then coasted into their sophomore release of “Skate,” which saw them glide into a second top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as it debuted at #4 and began as the genre’s best-selling song of the week.

READ MORE: Silk Sonic Join ‘Fortnite’ with Groovy Outfits, Radio Station [VIDEO]

Smokin Out The Window” opened at #1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. After celebrating Silk Night, an exclusive live event in Los Angeles with Spotify, Silk Sonic finally released their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic. The album opened at #1 on iTunes in nine countries and top 10 in 47 countries. An Evening With Silk Sonic has a stunning 492+ million US streams to date since its November 12th release.

Elsewhere during the Grammys, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas and Jon Batiste are all expected to perform.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Sun, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

