RHOA Drama Returns! – Season 14 Kicks Off May 1 at 8pm E/P | WatchTrailer

*Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1st at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo. Catch all prior seasons on Peacock.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora return.

Former friend Marlo Hampton is back, and this time, holding her very own peach.

Newest Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross joins as a four-time Gold Medal Olympian, mother, wife, and businesswoman.

One of Kandi’s longtime pals, Monyetta Shaw appears this season as a friend. Monyetta is a mother to two children and a recent newlywed to her husband, Heath.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Doing Good – These Young Sisters’ 911 Call Saved Man’s Life

Coming up this season: Kandi Burruss is as driven as ever with ambitions to dominate music, Broadway, film, and television. Kandi’s son, Ace, has plans to follow in his mother’s footsteps and begins to act alongside Kandi. At home, Todd and Mama Joyce reignite old battles surrounding estate plans for the family and their future success. Kenya Moore’s confidence shines bright after a whirlwind season dancing with the stars in Los Angeles and spending time in Turks & Caicos. Raising daughter Brooklyn is her top priority, but she still finds time to focus on her business as her haircare line reaches new heights. Despite making peace last season, tensions rise between Kenya and Marlo, and with years of history, the two may never be able to see eye-to-eye. Shereé Whitfield is back and Chateau Shereé is complete! After years of anticipation, SHE by Shereé finally launches and the long-awaited Spring/Summer joggers hit the marketplace. Her old flame Tyrone is back in the picture, but with a complicated past, the rekindling of their relationship doesn’t run according to plan. Marlo Hampton doesn’t a miss a beat when it comes to fashion, but finds herself with a full plate as she balances raising her nephews while facing the family’s hard times and growing pains. Her business, Lé Archive, is expanding, but not all the ladies are buying what she’s selling. Marlo and Kandi’s relationship is in question after an altercation goes below the belt. Back for her sophomore season, Drew Sidora returns with a major glow-up and new acting gigs and business ventures in the works. From broken trust and questionable assistants, Drew and her husband, Ralph, confront the strains in their relationship head-on through couples counseling. Joining the cast this season is Sanya Richards-Ross, a mother, wife, professional athlete, and Olympic medalist. Focused on expanding her professional ventures while still prioritizing her family, Sanya and her husband contemplate if the time is right to have another child. With live-in parents, her family and Jamaican upbringing is at the forefront of her life. This season, Sanya brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a much-needed tropical getaway.



“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Eric Fuller, Joye Chin, Julie “Bob” Lombardi and Tom Ciaccio serving as Executive Producers. Lizzie Spratt, James Brangert and Morris Thorpe serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

About Bravo:

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network has a diverse slate of original programming that includes unscripted favorites such as Emmy Award-winning “Top Chef” and “Project Runway,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” and the popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises. Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Available in 87 million homes, Bravo is a network of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Lifestyle Group, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Watch Bravo anywhere: on demand, online, or across mobile and connected TVs. Bravo has been an NBCUniversal cable network since December 2002 and first launched in December 1980.

source: nbcuni.com