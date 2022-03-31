Thursday, March 31, 2022
WATCH: Omar Epps Talks New Crime Thriller ‘The Devil You Know’ [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
*We caught up with veteran actor Omar Epps to dish about his latest film The Devil You Know.”

The gritty crime-thriller drama about family, morality, and redemption centers on once-incarcerated Marcus Cowans (Epps) who trying to turn over a new leaf with the support of his loving family. Upon discovering that one of his brothers (Will Catlett) may have been involved in a horrific crime, Marcus grapples with the limits of brotherhood and loyalty. He and his family, increasingly weary of the justice system’s failings, end up in the crosshairs of a seasoned but jaded detective (Michael Ealy). 

EURweb’s Ny MaGee chopped it up with Omar about his latest role and what he hopes audiences take away from this tale. Check out the trailer and our conversation via the player above.

Written and directed by Charles Murray, “The Devil You Know” evokes the question: Am I my brother’s keeper? And at what cost?

In addition to Epps, Catlett, and Ealy, the film also stars Glynn Turman, Curtiss Cook, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Erica Tazel, Vaughn W. Hebron, Michael Beach, Keisha Epps, Ashley A. Williams, and Theo Rossi.

“The Devil You Know” from Lionsgate arrives in theaters only on April 1. 

EUR-The Devil You Know-Omar Epps from EURweb on Vimeo.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

