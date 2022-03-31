Thursday, March 31, 2022
New ‘Iso’ Drug 20 Times More Potent than Fentanyl [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*There’s a new drug on the street that is said to be 20 to 100 times stronger than Fentanyl. 

The new drug is called Isotonitazene, or “Iso,” and, as reported by Vlad TV, the narcotic is spreading like wildfire in Florida, where several overdose deaths have been linked to it. 

Per the report, “ISO is 20 to 100 times stronger than Fentanyl, which is already dangerously strong. The opioid is reportedly being mixed with other drugs and popping up in the drug market, allegedly showing up in pill or powder form,” the outlet writes. 

Watch the video report above. 

OTHER NEWS: Toni Braxton Opens Up About Sister Traci’s Battle with Cancer [VIDEO]

Fentanyl
Fentanyl / Getty

Attorney General Ashley Moody had this to say about the Iso:“ For years, we have been warning about the dangers of fentanyl and how just one pill laced with this synthetic opioid can kill. Now, a new, deadlier drug is being found in Florida.” 

Iso “is so strong that it can kill just by coming in contact with someone’s skin or being accidentally inhaled,” said Moody.

“We’re seeing overdose numbers going up. My prediction is that when the medical examiners’ report comes back, we’re going to see that ISO is causing that percentage to go higher for overdose fatalities,” said Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

“We had an instance the other day where a mother and her 14-year-old daughter overdosed. We’re scared for our law enforcement officers, our firefighters, our canines, you know, one time they’re out there trying to save somebody’s life. You know, even just, you know, trying to resuscitate somebody back, you know, can cause them to overdose also,” Nocco said. “You’ve taken a poison, and you magnified it 20 to 100 times. So you’re, you know, basically going to be destroying people the first time they take it.” 

ISO is manufactured in China, shipped to Mexico then smuggled into the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Post reports. 

