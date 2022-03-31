Thursday, March 31, 2022
Issa Rae Responds to ‘Baby Bump’ Video, Slams Rumors She’s Expecting First Child

By Ny MaGee
*Issa Rae has shut down rumors that she’s expecting her first child with husband Louis Diame.

“I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch,” she wrote in post shared on social media. “LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.” 

As reported by Page Six, the pregnancy rumors started last week after a video of Rae and Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji surfaced. Rae is seen wearing a skintight ensemble and holding a glass of wine. Her fans assumed her belly bloat is actually a baby bump. 

Per TMZ, the footage was shot last Friday at the Kennedy Center in D.C., where Rae was hosting a festival for Black creatives. Peep the clip below. Do you think she’s pregnant? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

