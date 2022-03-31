Issa Rae Responds to ‘Baby Bump’ Video, Slams Rumors She’s Expecting First Child

*Issa Rae has shut down rumors that she’s expecting her first child with husband Louis Diame.

“I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch,” she wrote in post shared on social media. “LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”

Check out her post below.

READ MORE: Issa Rae Receives Key to City of Inglewood: ‘I’m Trying to Be a Thug Right Now’

As reported by Page Six, the pregnancy rumors started last week after a video of Rae and Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji surfaced. Rae is seen wearing a skintight ensemble and holding a glass of wine. Her fans assumed her belly bloat is actually a baby bump.

Per TMZ, the footage was shot last Friday at the Kennedy Center in D.C., where Rae was hosting a festival for Black creatives. Peep the clip below. Do you think she’s pregnant? Sound off in the comments.