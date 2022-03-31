Thursday, March 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘House of the Dragon’ Gets Premiere Date

By Ny MaGee
0

HBO series
House of the Dragon / HBO/Twitter

*HBO has announced the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” will premiere on August 21. 

The series is set 200 years before “Game of Thrones” “and will recount the height of the Targaryen empire in Westeros—specifically, chronicling what happened before and during the Dance of the Dragons, a destructive civil war between the Targaryens as they vied for the Iron Throne,” per Complex

George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood” serves as the basis for the new series. He wrote in a March blog post that he watched snippets of the 10-episode season and “loved” it.

OTHER NEWS: Silk Sonic to Open Grammy Awards with Live Performance

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them,” Martin wrote. “Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”

The series stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Rhaenyra’s uncle, Prince Daemon, Rhys Ifans will play Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke will play his daughter, Alicent, Steve Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, or the Sea Snake and King Viserys will be played by Paddy Considine. 

HBO chief Casey Bloys told Variety that “it’s probably a pretty good bet” that a second season of the show will be ordered. “Generally speaking, we usually let something air and see how it does, but obviously, we’ll make preparations ahead of time to make sure we’re ahead of the game,” he said.

Check out some of the cast photos below:

Previous articleToday Marks 3rd Anniv. of Nipsey Hussle’s Death – Social Media Honoring Him
Next articleJon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad Talk About Music, Her Cancer on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ | VIDEOpreview
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO