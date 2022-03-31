‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘House of the Dragon’ Gets Premiere Date

*HBO has announced the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” will premiere on August 21.

The series is set 200 years before “Game of Thrones” “and will recount the height of the Targaryen empire in Westeros—specifically, chronicling what happened before and during the Dance of the Dragons, a destructive civil war between the Targaryens as they vied for the Iron Throne,” per Complex.

George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood” serves as the basis for the new series. He wrote in a March blog post that he watched snippets of the 10-episode season and “loved” it.

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them,” Martin wrote. “Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”

The series stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Rhaenyra’s uncle, Prince Daemon, Rhys Ifans will play Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke will play his daughter, Alicent, Steve Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, or the Sea Snake and King Viserys will be played by Paddy Considine.

HBO chief Casey Bloys told Variety that “it’s probably a pretty good bet” that a second season of the show will be ordered. “Generally speaking, we usually let something air and see how it does, but obviously, we’ll make preparations ahead of time to make sure we’re ahead of the game,” he said.

Check out some of the cast photos below:

