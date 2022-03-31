Folks Calling BS on Academy for Saying Will Smith was Asked to Leave But ‘Refused’

*We’re not saying the Oscars is full of it for saying Will Smith refused to leave the event after he slapped Chris Rock, but others basically are.

If you recall, yesterday we reported that the Academy’s Board of Governors met and released a statement saying that “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

The statement also said: “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

It’s that part about them asking him to leave, and Smith refusing to do so that’s got folks scratching heads and saying, “WTF!”

It just doesn’t make sense and most are saying it actually didn’t happen unless they (The Academy) and Smith communicated via mental telepathy. In other words, nobody saw it happen.

In fact, as UrbanHollywood44 reported, many entertainment insiders weren’t buying it and called the organization out on Twitter.

Comedian, actress and writer Marsha Warfield tweeted: “A– covering bullsh-t. If they had wanted him to leave he wouldn’t have had a choice.”

Sports radio host Carrington Harrison added: “Maybe I’m crazy but if the Academy asked Will Smith to leave and he refused why wasn’t this stated in their original statement? It’s Wednesday.”

While The Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg tweeted: “Truthfully, the only thing more perplexing than the Academy NOT asking Will Smith to absent himself from the room is the Academy asking him to leave, him saying ‘Nah’ and the Academy saying, ‘Fair enough.’”

In the aftermath of the slap heard and seen around the world, Smith offered a public apology to Chris on March 28.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” the Oscar winner said. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Speaking of the Academy and what actions they might take against the actor, expulsion is rare and has only happened to five members. And he’ll most likely keep his Oscar. Hell, super bad boy Harvey Weinstein, who was one of the five to be expelled from the organization in 2017 over his sexual misconduct, still has his Oscars.