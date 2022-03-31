Thursday, March 31, 2022
HomeCelebrityWill Smith
Award Shows

Folks Calling BS on Academy for Saying Will Smith was Asked to Leave But ‘Refused’

By Fisher Jack
0

Will Smith (emotional - Oscar night adfter slapping CR) - AFP-Getty
Will Smith (emotional – Oscar night after slapping CR) – AFP-Getty

*We’re not saying the Oscars is full of it for saying Will Smith refused to leave the event after he slapped Chris Rock, but others basically are.

If you recall, yesterday we reported that the Academy’s Board of Governors met and released a statement saying that “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

The statement also said: “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NYC Comedy Club Posts Warning Sign for Will Smith Copycats

Will Smith cursing at Chris Rock (Lupita looks on) - screenshot1
Will Smith cursing at Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars (Lupita Nyong’o looks on) – screenshot

It’s that part about them asking him to leave, and Smith refusing to do so that’s got folks scratching heads and saying, “WTF!”

It just doesn’t make sense and most are saying it actually didn’t happen unless they (The Academy) and Smith communicated via mental telepathy. In other words, nobody saw it happen.

Will Smith poses with Oscar (Getty)
Will Smith poses with Oscar (Getty)

In fact, as UrbanHollywood44 reported, many entertainment insiders weren’t buying it and called the organization out on Twitter.

Comedian, actress and writer Marsha Warfield tweeted: “A– covering bullsh-t. If they had wanted him to leave he wouldn’t have had a choice.”

Sports radio host Carrington Harrison added: “Maybe I’m crazy but if the Academy asked Will Smith to leave and he refused why wasn’t this stated in their original statement? It’s Wednesday.”

While The Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg tweeted: “Truthfully, the only thing more perplexing than the Academy NOT asking Will Smith to absent himself from the room is the Academy asking him to leave, him saying ‘Nah’ and the Academy saying, ‘Fair enough.’”

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock - GettyImages
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock – GettyImages

In the aftermath of the slap heard and seen around the world, Smith offered a public apology to Chris on March 28.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” the Oscar winner said. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Speaking of the Academy and what actions they might take against the actor, expulsion is rare and has only happened to five members. And he’ll most likely keep his Oscar. Hell, super bad boy Harvey Weinstein, who was one of the five to be expelled from the organization in 2017 over his sexual misconduct, still has his Oscars.

Previous articleIssa Rae Responds to ‘Baby Bump’ Video, Slams Rumors She’s Expecting First Child
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO