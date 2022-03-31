Thursday, March 31, 2022
EURVideoNews: Chris Rock’s Boston Performance Reviewed by Jericka Duncan

By Fisher Jack
Chris Rock - Wilbur Theater - Boston (Getty)
Ticket holders enter the Wilbur Theatre to see comedian Chris Rock at the first of his two stand-up shows Wednesday night. / Getty

*Earlier we reported that Chris Rock briefly addressed being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars Sunday during his show Wednesday at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston.

After a standing ovation that lasted minutes, Rock asked the roaring crowd, “how was your weekend?” and said he was still “processing what happened” at the Academy Awards.

For those that thought he was gonna go all out as far as the Oscars incident, well, that wasn’t the case. Variety reported that Rock explained he was going to do the act he’d planned before the Oscars.

“I don’t have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” he said.

But what about the performance overall? Well, since NO cameras (phones) were allowed (by the public) in the theater, Boston’s WBZ reporter has a review via the video report below

Fisher Jack

