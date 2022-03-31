EURVideoNews: Chris Rock’s Boston Performance Reviewed by Jericka Duncan

*Earlier we reported that Chris Rock briefly addressed being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars Sunday during his show Wednesday at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston.

After a standing ovation that lasted minutes, Rock asked the roaring crowd, “how was your weekend?” and said he was still “processing what happened” at the Academy Awards.

For those that thought he was gonna go all out as far as the Oscars incident, well, that wasn’t the case. Variety reported that Rock explained he was going to do the act he’d planned before the Oscars.

“I don’t have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” he said.

But what about the performance overall? Well, since NO cameras (phones) were allowed (by the public) in the theater, Boston’s WBZ reporter has a review via the video report below

