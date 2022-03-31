Braxton Sisters Accuse Traci’s Husband of ‘Exploiting Her Death’

*The Braxton sisters claim the husband and manager of their late sister Traci are “exploiting” her death following her passing this month from esophageal cancer.

According to Page Six, Traci’s husband and management have planned a virtual viewing and a funeral service against her final wishes, according to sources.

“Traci did not want a funeral or wake. She did not want people looking all over her body. She specifically requested to be immediately cremated… There was a Zoom meeting that made it clear about what she wanted, and now her husband is trying to cash in on her name,” a Braxton insider told Page Six.

Traci’s Husband Kevin Surratt told TMZ that she had been quietly battling cancer for a year. Traci’s sisters and mom Evelyn were by her side when she passed.

“We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there,” Toni Braxton said on the Tamron Hall show about the day her sister died. “She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy.”

Surratt held a viewing for his late wife last week and Traci’s sister and mother did not attend. Michael Conrad Braxton, Traci’s father, showed up but was initially turned away “for not being on the list,” per Page Six.

“He was so upset that he wasn’t on the list. Someone from the church recognized him and let him in and he had to sit in the fourth row,” the insider said.

Michael wasn’t even allowed “to speak or say any words about his daughter,” the insider added.

Surratt denied these accusations, telling Page Six “my father-in-law and brother-in-law came in briefly. He also insisted that he invited the sisters but, “they did not show up.”

Surratt and Traci were married for nearly 30 years.

“I was with my wife… more than anybody in this world. I know my wife, and when she got cancer, we really started to communicate about funeral plans and I was still trying to find treatments for her. I went to every single one of her doctor appointments throughout our entire marriage. That’s how we were, and now they’re treating me like a [deadbeat] husband,” he said.

He also claims, Traci “wanted a viewing and one memorial service in conjunction with her management, PR and other members to come together and celebrate her.”

Traci appeared on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values.” She was an actress, best known for “Sinners Wanted.” She also appeared in “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “Chaaw.” She recorded a hit song, “Last Call,” that rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also recorded “Broken Things” featuring her sisters, Toni, Towanda and Trina.

Besides her husband, Kevin Surratt, Traci also leaves behind a child.