Ukrainian Boxer Condemns Candace Owens for Supporting Russia Amid War [VIDEO]

*Former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, whose brother is Kyiv’s mayor, has condemned Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens for criticizing the US for supporting Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Klitschko told Newsmax on Monday that Carlson and Owens are “part of” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“If you passively observe what is going on, and we do share the same principles of freedom and democratic principles, like the United States, like the Western world, so to speak. If you are passively observing, you are part of this invasion, blood is on your hands, too,” Klitschko said.

“If you still have business and trade with Russia and you don’t isolate Russia economically, you’re bringing bullets and rockets into the Russian army’s hands…” he said. “Those disturbing images of my country … you should feel a connection with that.”

OTHER NEWS: Russian Embassy Retweets Candace Owens After She Condemns USA Mistreatment of Russians Amid Ukraine Crisis

Kyiv mayor Klitschko asked about Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and others on the American Right: “You are part of this invasion. Blood is on your hands too.” pic.twitter.com/xCVAzeI1Gv — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 29, 2022

Carlson has questioned America’s support of Ukraine amid its fight against Russia, while Owens said it was “stupid” to suggest Russian President Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country, according to The Independent.

The Russian Embassy in the United States retweeted Owens after she called out government leaders and institutions for the mistreatment of Russians amid the Ukraine invasion.

“Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad. That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global ‘black lives matter’ hysteria is quite telling,” Owens tweeted on March 9.

“’Russian lives matter,’” she added. Her message was reportedly retweeted by two official Russian embassy accounts.

Owens doubled down on her post by comparing the treatment of Russian citizens abroad to Japanese internment camps during World War II.

“For those of you sitting on the edge or your seats—I stand by every word of my tweet pertaining to the treatment of Russian citizens abroad,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “Those calling for russian students, opera singers, etc to be banned are the kind of scum who would have demanded the Japanese internment.”

As reported by Newsweek, her stance triggered plenty of people who accused Owens of spreading propaganda for Putin. One Twitter user called her a “complete utter embarrassment to black people and America in general.”