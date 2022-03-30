Toni Braxton Opens Up About Sister Traci’s Battle with Cancer [VIDEO]

*Toni Braxton is speaking out about the death of her sister Traci Braxton who passed away this month after a battle with esophageal cancer.

“I wake up every morning and I go, ‘Did I dream it? Did I dream it?’ and I have to remind myself ‘No, she’s gone but she’s been here with us for 50 years,’ ” said Braxton during an appearance on Tamron Hall on Tuesday, Revolt reports. “So I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another.”

She continued, “We’re sisters, we’re always gonna fight. That’s what sisters do, OK, it’s a rite of passage to fuss and fight but in the end, we’re always there. We can be fussing and fighting with each other even on the show and we’d be right there, ‘OK, I’m bringing the kids over’ and not talk to each other, but we’ll be cooking together.”

READ MORE: WE REMEMBER: Traci Braxton Loses Battle with Cancer – Dead At 50

Braxton added, “We’re just very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we did.”

Traci’s Husband Kevin Surratt told TMZ that she had been quietly battling cancer for a year. Traci’s sisters and mom Evelyn were by her side when she passed.

“We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there,” Toni said of the day her sister died. “She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy.”

Traci appeared on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values.” She was an actress, best known for “Sinners Wanted.” She also appeared in “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “Chaaw.” She recorded a hit song, “Last Call,” that rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also recorded “Broken Things” featuring her sisters, Toni, Towanda and Trina.

Besides her husband, Kevin Surratt, Traci also leaves behind a child.