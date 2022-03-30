‘Snowfall’ Star (Isaiah John) Talks Life Changes & Cast Dynamics | Watch!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*FX’s hit drama “Snowfall” is back and jammed packed with action!

The show premiered its fifth season on February 23rd – set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams and have everything in life that they could ever ask for. Suddenly, the tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the cocaine epidemic front-page news; the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

The streets of South Central LA have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Meanwhile, a rift develops between Franklin and his lifelong friend and colleague, Leon Simmons (Isaiah John). Between the emergence of new gang rivals, budding tension(s) within his circle, and the government waging war against him, who will be left standing when the dust settles? Tune in to FX every Wednesday to find out!

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon talked with John about the show’s incredible fan reception and working relationships.

Tifarah Dixon: The chemistry and history between Leon and Franklin really comes through when the two of you are on-screen. What is the work dynamic like between you both?

Isaiah John: We have a brother dynamic off-set. I’m always going to his house and we’re always spending time with each other and just chilling. We also have each other’s back in performances. If I’m just not feeling it one day, he’s there to motivate me and vice-versa.

TD: What do you think Leon and Franklin’s relationship will be as season five progresses?

IJ: From a fans’ perspective, I see two people who are going down two different paths. Franklin is growing in a completely different way than Leon is growing. They still have love for each other and Leon still wants to be loyal but he’s torn because the way he feels inside himself is different from his actions so he’s always conflicted between the two. We’ll just have to continue and watch to see how everything plays out.