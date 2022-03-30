EURVideoNews: Oscar Heads Meet to Decide Possible Will Smith Punishment | WATCH

*It looks like Will Smith is going to face consequences for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Today, the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to hold an emergency meeting where it will likely decide on whether to punish Smith.

Whoopi Goldberg says she does not believe Smith’s Oscar should be taken away from him. But on “The View” Wednesday, Goldberg suggested Smith does need to be punished.

“There are consequences, there are big consequences,” she said.

