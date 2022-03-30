Malia Obama Working in Writer’s Room of Donald Glover’s New ‘Beyoncé-esque’ Show

*Malia Obama has landed her first professional gig since graduating from Harvard — writing for Donald Glover’s new Amazon series.

We previously reported that Glover praised Malia’s writing style in a new interview discussing his upcoming projects. According to NBC News, Glover has been developing an Amazon series called “Hive,” and Malia is on the creative team.

“[She is] an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” Glover said, adding that Malia’s “writing style is great.”

“Hive” is reportedly based on a Beyoncé-esque character, and the project is part of Glover’s multi-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the deal is said to include a Prime Video channel dedicated to his work, which will see him develop several projects that he will executive produce — such as a potential series called “Hive,” according to the report.

THR reports that the new deal will not affect Glover’s award-winning “Atlanta” series over at FX, which has been renewed for two more seasons. Season 3 is slated to premiere later this year.

Glover’s “Hive” series does not have an official release date.

Donald’s brother, Stephen Glover – who is also in the writer’s room for the series, had this to say regarding Malia’s contributions to the show: “Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room. And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

Reports about Malia’s new job with Glover have been met with mixed reactions, with many folks noting that her famous last name (and parents: Barack and Michelle Obama) are the reason why she was able to secure a highly coveted job writer’s room job for a television series.

One person commented under MSN’s report, “If her last name wasn’t Obama would she have been given these opportunities?”

Another said, “Regardless of who her parents are, high profile kids sometimes get more than they deserve.”

Another added, “I’m sure her name didn’t influence the Harvard selection committee NOR did it help her land a position in television !!! LOL”

“Of course by the sheer value of her parentage, she was so much more qualified than other candidates. Just like Chelsea Clinton whose first job was around 900 K. Way to go,” wrote one commenter.

“I actually pity her. Of course, she did not have any competition for the job, not really. She has to live with that forever. She will always question herself. Did I have the merits to deserve this position over all qualified applicants? Or was it just given to me because my father was President? We all know that answer and so does she,” wrote another MSN reader.

“I have nothing against this young lady. Problem is that a majority of people will always comment that it was her high profile and not abilities that got her the job. Truth be told, no one will ever be able to prove if it was her abilities that got her the position,” said another critic.

One person noted, “This has nothing to do with race. She is an elitist just like the Bush daughters, John McCain’s daughter. They get the jobs because of the status and connections. Unfortunately, it’s just the way it is. Sure they are probably others who are more talented but are never given the opportunity. The children of the big wigs always go to the Ivy’s. It’s a given.”