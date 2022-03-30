Deion Sanders and His Players React to Chris Rock Slap in Hilarious VIDEO [WATCH]

*Deion Sanders asked some of his players during a Jackson State football practice about the Will Smith slap incident at the Oscars on Sunday.

Sanders got behind the camera and asked players and staff: “If you were Chris Rock, how would you have handled ‘The Slap?’”

Per The Spun, one coach said he’d handle it, “Just like [Rock] did. Then we might go backstage and have some words.”

Another staffer added, “Aw man, I don’t know If I coulda took that slap like that on national TV.” While a couple others said “You know I’m from Miami, so… it might’ve gotten a little rough.” And that “Chris Rock is a better man than me.”

Check out the players’ responses via the clip below.

Coach Deion Sanders asks his Jackson State team what they would have done if they were Chris Rock. 🤔 #Oscars #willsmith (🎥 @DeionSanders) pic.twitter.com/La3UYcwptL — Andscape (@andscape) March 29, 2022

As we previously reported, during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger, something he has since apologized for twice.

After the assault, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

Richard Williams, via his son Chavoita LeSane, told NBC News, “We don’t know all the details of what happened. But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.” LeSane, who has been serving as Richard William’s spokesman since his 80-year-old father had a stroke, declined to go beyond his statement when asked for comment on Smith’s Oscar acceptance speech, the news outlet notes.