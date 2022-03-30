Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Deion Sanders and His Players React to Chris Rock Slap in Hilarious VIDEO [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock - GettyImages
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock – GettyImages

*Deion Sanders asked some of his players during a Jackson State football practice about the Will Smith slap incident at the Oscars on Sunday. 

Sanders got behind the camera and asked players and staff: “If you were Chris Rock, how would you have handled ‘The Slap?’”

Per The Spun, one coach said he’d handle it, “Just like [Rock] did. Then we might go backstage and have some words.”

Another staffer added, “Aw man, I don’t know If I coulda took that slap like that on national TV.” While a couple others said “You know I’m from Miami, so… it might’ve gotten a little rough.” And that “Chris Rock is a better man than me.”

Check out the players’ responses via the clip below.

READ MORE: Chris Rock: The Epitome of a Gentleman

As we previously reported, during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger, something he has since apologized for twice.

After the assault, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

Richard Williams, via his son Chavoita LeSane, told NBC News, “We don’t know all the details of what happened. But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.” LeSane, who has been serving as Richard William’s spokesman since his 80-year-old father had a stroke, declined to go beyond his statement when asked for comment on Smith’s Oscar acceptance speech, the news outlet notes.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

