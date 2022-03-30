Deborah Cox Makes History as First Black Woman Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

*Deborah Cox is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at The 51st Annual JUNO Awards, making her the first Black woman to receive the honor.

The music icon will also perform at the ceremony, Vibe reports.

“I feel incredibly grateful to experience this true milestone moment,” the singer said in a press release. “Music has always been about community for me, and I am so thankful to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and CARAS for not only recognizing myself but my family, friends, and loving fans who have supported me and helped make my dream possible for the past 25+ years. As the first Black woman to become an inductee, I am honored to have the chance to show our younger generations that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to with hard work, dedication, and passion. I hope that my music can continue to bring peace, happiness, and comfort to anyone who might need it, and empower people of all ages to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.”

Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards, added, “Deborah is a multi-dimensional artist who has been entertaining and captivating audiences around the world for over 25 years,” continuing, ”Her resounding voice and powerful performances have made her an international icon. We are so privileged to celebrate her talent and can’t wait to see her inspire audiences this spring in her hometown of Toronto.”

Throughout her over 30-year-long career, Cox has released six albums, including her debut album, Deborah Cox, followed by One Wish, The Morning After, Remixed, Destination Moon, and The Promise. She has also topped the R&B and pop charts with six Top 20 Billboard R&B singles and 13 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart, per Vibe.

Cox has also continued her work on screen and stage in a number of roles, including BET’s First Wives Club, the HBO MAX series Station Eleven and the voice of Whitney Houston in Lifetime’s biopic Whitney, directed by Angela Bassett. The award-winning is also active with various social justice initiatives, including advocacy for LGBTQI+ rights.

The 51st Annual JUNO Awards are scheduled for Sunday, May 15, 2022, and will be broadcasted live across Canada, at 8 p.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen.