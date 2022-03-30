Wednesday, March 30, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Deborah Cox Makes History as First Black Woman Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

By Ny MaGee
0

Deborah Cox
Deborah Cox via Instagram

*Deborah Cox is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at The 51st Annual JUNO Awards, making her the first Black woman to receive the honor. 

The music icon will also perform at the ceremony, Vibe reports. 

“I feel incredibly grateful to experience this true milestone moment,” the singer said in a press release. “Music has always been about community for me, and I am so thankful to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and CARAS for not only recognizing myself but my family, friends, and loving fans who have supported me and helped make my dream possible for the past 25+ years. As the first Black woman to become an inductee, I am honored to have the chance to show our younger generations that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to with hard work, dedication, and passion. I hope that my music can continue to bring peace, happiness, and comfort to anyone who might need it, and empower people of all ages to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.”

OTHER NEWS: Dr. Boyce Watkins Talks ADOS, Lizzo and Lil’ Nas X (Oh My!)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deborah Cox✨ (@deborahcox)

Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards, added, “Deborah is a multi-dimensional artist who has been entertaining and captivating audiences around the world for over 25 years,” continuing, ”Her resounding voice and powerful performances have made her an international icon. We are so privileged to celebrate her talent and can’t wait to see her inspire audiences this spring in her hometown of Toronto.”

Throughout her over 30-year-long career, Cox has released six albums, including her debut album, Deborah Cox, followed by One Wish, The Morning After, Remixed, Destination Moon, and The Promise. She has also topped the R&B and pop charts with six Top 20 Billboard R&B singles and 13 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart, per Vibe. 

Cox has also continued her work on screen and stage in a number of roles, including BET’s First Wives Club, the HBO MAX series Station Eleven and the voice of Whitney Houston in Lifetime’s biopic Whitney, directed by Angela Bassett. The award-winning is also active with various social justice initiatives, including advocacy for LGBTQI+ rights. 

The 51st Annual JUNO Awards are scheduled for Sunday, May 15, 2022, and will be broadcasted live across Canada, at 8 p.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen.

Previous articleExtremely Contagious Omicron Subvariant Spreading Across the Nation
Next articleMalia Obama Working in Writer’s Room of Donald Glover’s New ‘Beyoncé-esque’ Show
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO