Wednesday, March 30, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Apple Watts Update: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Still Fighting For Life After Car Crash⁠

By Fisher Jack
0

Apple Watts (VH1)
Apple Watts (VH1)

*#AppleWatts, a former cast member of #Love&HipHop is reportedly still fighting for her life after a near-fatal car wreck sent her to the hospital with severe injuries.⁠

According to TMZ, the crash left her with two breaks in her neck, a shattered arm, and a brain injury.⁠

Sources told the outlet Watts can breathe on her own but is still getting oxygen in hopes it will assist with her healing process.⁠

Watts reportedly underwent successful neck surgery on Tuesday but hasn’t opened her eyes or communicated verbally.⁠

Doctors are doing what they can.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Academy: NO Decision on Will Smith Until April 18 – He Was Asked to LEAVE but WOULDN’T!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleDamon Dash Reacts to Oscars Slap, Says Will Smith Is ‘Tired Of Being A Punk’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO