Apple Watts Update: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Still Fighting For Life After Car Crash⁠

*#AppleWatts, a former cast member of #Love&HipHop is reportedly still fighting for her life after a near-fatal car wreck sent her to the hospital with severe injuries.
According to TMZ, the crash left her with two breaks in her neck, a shattered arm, and a brain injury.
Sources told the outlet Watts can breathe on her own but is still getting oxygen in hopes it will assist with her healing process.
Watts reportedly underwent successful neck surgery on Tuesday but hasn’t opened her eyes or communicated verbally.
Doctors are doing what they can.
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Academy: NO Decision on Will Smith Until April 18 – He Was Asked to LEAVE but WOULDN’T!
View this post on Instagram