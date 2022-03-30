Apple Watts Update: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Still Fighting For Life After Car Crash⁠

*#AppleWatts, a former cast member of #Love&HipHop is reportedly still fighting for her life after a near-fatal car wreck sent her to the hospital with severe injuries.⁠

According to TMZ, the crash left her with two breaks in her neck, a shattered arm, and a brain injury.⁠

Sources told the outlet Watts can breathe on her own but is still getting oxygen in hopes it will assist with her healing process.⁠

Watts reportedly underwent successful neck surgery on Tuesday but hasn’t opened her eyes or communicated verbally.⁠

Doctors are doing what they can.

