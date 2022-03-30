Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Anthony Anderson Responds to Estranged Wife’s Divorce Petition

By Ny MaGee
Anthony Anderson and his estranged wife

*Anthony Anderson has responded to his estranged wife’s divorce petition which she filed on March 25. 

We reported earlier that Anderson’s wife of 22 years decided to pull the plug on their marriage (again), and the move comes after the couple previously separated but reconciled.  

In documents filed last Friday, Alvina Anderson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, PEOPLE reports. She is seeking spousal support and wants Anderson to pay for her attorney fees. 

“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the documents reportedly state.

READ MORE: Anthony Anderson’s Wife Files for Divorce…Again

Anthony Anderson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Anthony Anderson attends NBC’s “Law & Order” Press Junket at Studio 525 on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Alvina initially filed for divorce in 2015 but dismissed the petition, E! News reported. However, the marriage remained rocky. When she first filed for divorce, she listed April 1, 2014, as the separation date. In the latest filing, she claims the date of separation is “TBD”. 

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Anthony 51, listed their date of separation as Feb. 25 and also indicated irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

The actor wants spousal support to be reserved for “future determination” and that both parties cover their own legal fees.

Per PEOPLE, the “black-ish” star also noted that he is uncertain about “the exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations,” and that he “reserves the right to amend this response when same is ascertained.” 

He’s unclear on his and Alvina’s “community and quasi-community assets and obligations.”

Anthony and Alvina married in September 1999 and share two adult children: Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26.

Previous articleBruce Willis’ Health Condition (Aphasia) Has Him ‘Stepping Away’ from Acting
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

