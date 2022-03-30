Anthony Anderson Responds to Estranged Wife’s Divorce Petition

*Anthony Anderson has responded to his estranged wife’s divorce petition which she filed on March 25.

We reported earlier that Anderson’s wife of 22 years decided to pull the plug on their marriage (again), and the move comes after the couple previously separated but reconciled.

In documents filed last Friday, Alvina Anderson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, PEOPLE reports. She is seeking spousal support and wants Anderson to pay for her attorney fees.

“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the documents reportedly state.

Alvina initially filed for divorce in 2015 but dismissed the petition, E! News reported. However, the marriage remained rocky. When she first filed for divorce, she listed April 1, 2014, as the separation date. In the latest filing, she claims the date of separation is “TBD”.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Anthony 51, listed their date of separation as Feb. 25 and also indicated irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

The actor wants spousal support to be reserved for “future determination” and that both parties cover their own legal fees.

Per PEOPLE, the “black-ish” star also noted that he is uncertain about “the exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations,” and that he “reserves the right to amend this response when same is ascertained.”

He’s unclear on his and Alvina’s “community and quasi-community assets and obligations.”

Anthony and Alvina married in September 1999 and share two adult children: Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26.