Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Will Smith’s Mom & Sister Speak Out – First Time They’ve Ever Seen Him Go Off | WATCH

*We aren’t the only ones shocked by Will Smith’s behavior at The Oscars. Even his own mother was surprised and had some interesting thoughts about the altercation.

During an interview with ABC News, Carolyn Smith said, “I know how he works, how hard he works.” “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn added. “And that’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime… I’ve never seen him do that.”

Will’s sister, Ellen Smith, says she believes Will is misunderstood by people who want to be like him but they “really don’t know what it takes to get there.”

“Everybody kind of like, has been bullied and abused in some kind of way and I totally understand,” said Ellen. “I’ve had conversations with him, and it was like, it really kind of broke my heart listening to the things that he’s said he had to go through to get to where he is.”

It’s safe to say Will’s family is sticking by his side. What are your thoughts?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Richard Williams NOT Happy About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

