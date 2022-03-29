Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Kevin Samuels Falsely Claims Most Single Black Men Are Middle-Class Earners

By Ny MaGee
Kevin Samuels
*Lifestyle coach Kevin Samuels recently stated on his podcast that “61 percent of single Black men are middle class.”

The middle class in the U.S. are folks who earn between $51,200 and $153,000, depending on the state you live in, as reported by USA Today.

So, how correct is Samuels with his assessment about how much the average Black man in America earns?

Here’s what moguldom reports:

Black Men Making It in America, a 2018 report by researchers W. Bradford Wilcox, Wendy Wang, and Ronald B. Mincy, used data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1979 to track a cohort of men born between 1957 and 1964. The men were tracked from their early years to age 50 and older to determine how many of the Black men made it into the middle class or higher by midlife, and what institutional and cultural factors were behind their success. The study found that more than one in two Black men (57 percent) were middle class or higher as adults today, up from 38 percent in 1960. The report does not specify if the Black men are single or married.

Meanwhile, per the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Samuels is not correct.

In 2021, the median weekly earnings for Black men was $807, which comes to $41,964 annually, according to the BLS. By comparison, the median weekly earnings for white men is $1,129.

A new report from Oxfam America found that most Black workers are low-wage earners, making less than $15 an hour, according to the Oxfam report

And there you have it!

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

